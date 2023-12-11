LOADING

Type to search

Features Ministry

Father Zielenieski now serving as temp administrator of Campus Ministry

wnycatholic December 11, 2023
Share

Father Bryan J. Zielenieski has been appointed the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Joseph University Parish, Buffalo, and the Campus Ministry Family (Family of Parishes #36), effective Dec. 1. Father Zielenieski serves as vicar for Renewal and Development for the Diocese of Buffalo.

Father Alphonse Arulanandu has been appointed the additional responsibility as chaplain of Notre Dame Academy, Buffalo, for a term of three years. This became effective on Dec. 1. He is also serving as parochial vicar for The Catholic Family of South Buffalo/Family #31.

Father William McIntyre, OFM, has been granted faculties in the Diocese of Buffalo. He will reside at Holy Peace Friary, 3621 Roberts Road, PO Box 100, West Clarksville, NY 14786.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Diocese of Buffalo reorganizes vicariates; names new vicars forane
wnycatholic January 11, 2023
Cardinal O’Hara names campus minister
wnycatholic September 16, 2022
Niagara University welcomes new Campus Ministry staff
wnycatholic June 2, 2022
Oregon Catholic Press announces open application for annual Grants Program for Parish and Campus Ministry Communities
Patrick J. Buechi April 13, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Diocese of Buffalo reorganizes vicariates; names new vicars forane
Cardinal O’Hara names campus minister
Niagara University welcomes new Campus Ministry staff
Oregon Catholic Press announces open application for annual Grants Program for Parish and Campus Ministry Communities
@Western New York Catholic 2020