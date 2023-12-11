Father Bryan J. Zielenieski has been appointed the additional responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Joseph University Parish, Buffalo, and the Campus Ministry Family (Family of Parishes #36), effective Dec. 1. Father Zielenieski serves as vicar for Renewal and Development for the Diocese of Buffalo.

Father Alphonse Arulanandu has been appointed the additional responsibility as chaplain of Notre Dame Academy, Buffalo, for a term of three years. This became effective on Dec. 1. He is also serving as parochial vicar for The Catholic Family of South Buffalo/Family #31.

Father William McIntyre, OFM, has been granted faculties in the Diocese of Buffalo. He will reside at Holy Peace Friary, 3621 Roberts Road, PO Box 100, West Clarksville, NY 14786.