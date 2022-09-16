TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School has named Ryleigh Myers as the new religion teacher and campus minister at the school.

Ryleigh Myers, campus minister for Cardinal O’Hara High School.

“ I am incredibly grateful to God for this opportunity to facilitate authentic encounters with Our Lord Jesus Christ through my classes and role as campus minister,” she said.

Currently a graduate student studying for her master’s degree in St. John Paul II Studies at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, Myers said her goal is to have each and every student strive to become saints.

“All of us are called to be saints — living lives of heroic virtue and becoming advocates for truth, beauty and goodness,” she added.

Myers previously served as a Faith Formation coordinator at St. Peter Parish in Lewiston and is currently involved with several young adult ministries in the Diocese of Buffalo.

“I will be honest, this is not an easy path to follow in the footsteps of giants that helped lay the foundation of our faith. However, with encouragement, a loving disposition, and plenty of prayer, students at Cardinal O’Hara will hopefully begin to reap the fruits rooted in the reinvigoration of the Catholic faith in our hallways.

“I look forward to continuing this year’s journey of faith with our students, teachers and staff as we all live out our vocation to sanctity through our studies, teaching and work which we offer for the greater glory of God,” she said.