Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School welcomed back its returning students and said hello to the new on Sept. 8. Also welcomed that day were nine new staff members.

Coach Andrew Belica, head of maintenance and varsity lacrosse coach

Coach Andrew Belica

Andrew Belica is the Team Buffalo director and head coach of Buffalo Lacrosse Academy. He was the assistant coach at Hilbert College in Hamburg and head coach of the Pinnacle Lax Championships for the Lax Federation National Team.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Medaille College, and a bachelor’s in Business Administration from University at Buffalo. The rest of the Timon crew say they are lucky to have him as part of the team.

Jordan Hansgen, English 9

Jordan Hansgen

Jordan Hansgen taught in North Carolina for the past two years, but the draw of home brought him back to Buffalo.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Journalism from Wake Forest University, and his masters in Secondary English Education from North Carolina State. He has also coached football for the South Johnston High School Tigers.

He has also been a sports reporter for the Meadville Tribune and Radio Analyst for WBNY 91.3 FM Buffalo.

Diane Henshaw, AIS teacher (math)

Diane Henshaw

Diane Henshaw was a long-term sub for Mrs. Tilyou last year. She loved being here so much, that she took a position as Math Academic Intervention Services Teacher. She received her bachelor’s in Psychology with a minor in Clinical Counseling, and master’s degree in Business Analytics from Canisius College. She is also a 2017 Mount Mercy graduate. She is also a huge gamer and has done server and game designing.

Michele Kostek, student support coordinator

Michele Kostek

Michele Kostek brings great experience to Bishop Timon. She was the reading specialist, RTI coordinator as well as the STREAM coordinator at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament School in Depew for the past 10 years. Before that she was the ELA/Religion teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Swormville.

She completed her bachelor’s in English Education & master’s in Literacy at Canisius College.

Cole Milliron, AIS teacher (ELA)

Cole Milliron

Cole Milliron has been a sixth-grade teacher at the Charter School of Inquiry in Buffalo and last year he was Timon’s varsity lacrosse coach. He recently accepted a position coaching at the University at Buffalo, his alma mater, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Marketing with a minor in Coaching. He also earned a master’s degree in Adolescent Social Studies from Medaille College.

He also knows many of our students from coaching lacrosse at Sweetlax/Performax teams.

Judie Schmelzinger, art teacher

Judie Schmelzinger

Judie Schmelzinger has worked in Orchard Park and Hamburg public schools. She also was the school wellness coordinator as well as an assistant to the Art Program at Hopevale School in Hamburg. She brings a wealth of knowledge to our students and a fresh new approach to the art curriculum. She received her bachelor’s from Houghton College, and is also is a proud Mount Mercy graduate.

Brie Anna Schultz, guidance counselor

Brie Anna Shultz

Brie Anna Shultz has worked in the guidance field in public and charter schools. She brings her experiences with career counseling, crisis conflict, and family support to Bishop Timon. She has worked for Foster Care Placement and most recently for Crisis Services of Buffalo.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education and School Counseling from Niagara University.

Francis Tessina, E-STREAM teacher

Francis Tessina

Francis Tessina is a recent graduate from Daemen College where in 2019, he won the ECC League of Legends Championship with the Daemen Esports Team.

He is the instructor for our new E-STREAM curriculum and will be the coach of our Varsity E-Sports Team.

Manuel Welch, head of school security

Manuel Welch

Manuel Welch is a proud graduate of Bishop Timon class of 2013 and is excited to be working with our students. He has been coaching basketball on the varsity and junior varsity levels at Cardinal O’Hara, Nichols and The Park School where he was also the athletic coordinator.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Sports and Recreation Management from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and also holds a master’s degree in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration from California University of Pennsylvania.