The Office of Cultural Diversity/Social Justice will host two events this October.

The annual dinner-dance will celebrate “One Faith Many Cultures,” on Friday, Oct. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., in Amherst.

The event promises to be an evening of fun, dinner, dancing, gift baskets and more.

Dinner tickets are a $60 donation. Guests are asked to RSVP 716-847-2216 by Sept. 22.

The annual Diocesan Hispanic Heritage Mass will take place at St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11:30 a.m. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will be the celebrant and homilist.

The theme of the Mass is “Todos somos, somos uno” or “We are all, we are one.”

This event is sponsored by the Office of Cultural Diversity and the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Inc.

For more information or to RSVP call 716-847-2212.