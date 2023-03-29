Appeal officials announced that Appeal 2023 in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the diocesan Fund for the Faith, has reached $5 million. As of today, the annual campaign has raised $5,020,658, which is 52 percent of this year’s $9.5 million goal.

“We are so appreciative for all who have provided hope through your contributions to Appeal 2023,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “While our faithful volunteers, the backbone of the appeal, continue to contribute their time and energy to make this year’s campaign a success, we also need the support of Western New Yorkers. Any gift you can make supports programs and services which help to feed the food insecure, strengthen families, assist with mental wellness, advance one’s education, and deliver assistance to our immigrant and refugee populations.”

The annual appeal, which continues until June 30, helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all ages and faiths across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

“Catholic Charities has a century-long legacy of being a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo. “The continued generosity from the community over the past 100 years has been a crucial piece in ensuring that much-needed programs and services can continue to help our neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet or who are facing challenges impacting their health and well-being.”

To donate to Appeal 2023, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting GIVEHOPE 23 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.