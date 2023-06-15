With about two weeks left in the annual campaign, Appeal 2023 is just over $813,000 away from reaching its $9.5 million goal by June 30. The annual appeal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is currently at $8,686,534 or more than 91 percent raised.

“At its core, the annual appeal is about neighbors helping neighbors in need of hope for all seasons,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “Thanks to the generosity of so many neighbors already, we are closing in on our goal for the 99th appeal. We are hopeful our neighbors will help us rally together in these final days of the campaign.”

“The need for help and hope continues to be great in our community, including for the crucial programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, and the diocesan ministries of the Fund for the Faith,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “Last year alone, more than 134,000 Western New Yorkers turned to Catholic Charities. We want to ensure that beacon of hope continues with a successful Appeal 2023.”

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

Donations to Appeal 2023 can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.