HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2023 is Wednesday, May 17 across Western New York. The first $111,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar from generous donors including Delaware North, Energy Mark, and Thomann Asphalt Paving. All funds go toward the annual appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith.

Appeal 2023 has currently raised $7 million or 74 percent of its goal to date with about six weeks to go in the campaign.

“Over the last five HOPE Days, a total of nearly $2 million has been raised in support of the annual appeal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “While we are grateful for the generosity the Western New York community has shown for Appeal 2023 to date, we still have some ground to make up as we strive to reach our campaign goal in just a few short weeks. You can help bring hope to our neighbors who need it most by joining with us on HOPE Day.”

During HOPE Day, appeal volunteers and Catholic Charities staff members will make phone calls to those who haven’t donated yet this year, giving them the chance to double their gift. Volunteers will gather at Catholic Charities in Buffalo to reach out to donors or make calls from their offices or homes.

“With only about six weeks left in Appeal 2023, HOPE Day provides a significant boost to our campaign,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “While every dollar raised makes a difference in providing hope and ensuring that much needed programs and services can continue, on HOPE Day that dollar does twice as much with the match component.”

The annual appeal, which continues until June 30, helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all ages and faiths across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

Donors can give at ccwny.org/hopeday or call 716-218-1400.