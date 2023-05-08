LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Charities Features

Appeal 2023 HOPE Day is Wednesday, May 17

wnycatholic May 8, 2023
Share

HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2023 is Wednesday, May 17 across Western New York. The first $111,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar from generous donors including Delaware North, Energy Mark, and Thomann Asphalt Paving. All funds go toward the annual appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith.

Appeal 2023 has currently raised $7 million or 74 percent of its goal to date with about six weeks to go in the campaign.

“Over the last five HOPE Days, a total of nearly $2 million has been raised in support of the annual appeal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “While we are grateful for the generosity the Western New York community has shown for Appeal 2023 to date, we still have some ground to make up as we strive to reach our campaign goal in just a few short weeks. You can help bring hope to our neighbors who need it most by joining with us on HOPE Day.”

During HOPE Day, appeal volunteers and Catholic Charities staff members will make phone calls to those who haven’t donated yet this year, giving them the chance to double their gift. Volunteers will gather at Catholic Charities in Buffalo to reach out to donors or make calls from their offices or homes.

“With only about six weeks left in Appeal 2023, HOPE Day provides a significant boost to our campaign,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “While every dollar raised makes a difference in providing hope and ensuring that much needed programs and services can continue, on HOPE Day that dollar does twice as much with the match component.”

The annual appeal, which continues until June 30, helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all ages and faiths across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

Donors can give at ccwny.org/hopeday or call 716-218-1400.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Appeal 2023 more than halfway to goal with $5 million raised
wnycatholic March 29, 2023
Catholic Charities announces Appeal 2023 leadership team
wnycatholic January 11, 2023
Catholic Charities announces appeal goal, says tragedies raise the need
Michael Mroziak January 6, 2023
Catholic Charities recognizes Appeal 2022 volunteers
wnycatholic August 17, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Appeal 2023 more than halfway to goal with $5 million raised
Catholic Charities announces Appeal 2023 leadership team
Catholic Charities announces appeal goal, says tragedies raise the need
Catholic Charities recognizes Appeal 2022 volunteers
@Western New York Catholic 2020