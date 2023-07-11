Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced today that Appeal 2023 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith achieved a total of $9,124,024.89 in cash and pledges, representing 96 percent of its $9.5 million goal.

“Thank you for your continued generosity and support of Appeal 2023,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities “Over the last 100 years, we have certainly had our challenges, but Catholic Charities continues to stand ready as a beacon of hope to our neighbors of all faiths in need.”

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.“Thank you to our nearly 24,000 donors who supported Appeal 2023,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair.

“When we come together, so much good can be accomplished for the many individuals, families and children who rely on the funds raised through the appeal and the vital services offered. Thanks to your generosity, families become stabilized and safe, young adults receive their education goals, and individuals find hope and healing through counseling.”

To reflect Catholic Charities’ full development efforts, the $9.1 million raised this year also includes nearly $700,000 in donations specifically to its programs and in gifts via bequests.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith at ccwny.org/donation.