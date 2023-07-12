On Saturday, July 8, SS. Columba-Brigid Parish in Buffalo held a Bike Fair for families of its parish along with families living at Family Promise, a homeless shelter for families.

Levi Choate (with tire) demonstrates how to fix a flat tire at the SS. Columba-Brigid Bike fair held July 8. (Photo courtesy of SS. Columba-Brigid Parish)

The two organizations teamed up with members of Faith Fellowship Church in Clarence to gather donated used bikes. Several members from both churches worked on the bikes getting them fixed up and ready to ride. Kids came to the Bike Fair and were able to learn a little about how a bike works and how to maintain it. Then each child who needed a bike was able to choose one. Over 30 bikes were donated, repaired and given to children ranging from 2 to 15 years old.

“It was a great success and everyone involved had a wonderful time watching the happy kids choose and ride their new bikes,” said Deacon Jerry Hodson, who serves at SS. Columba-Brigid Parish. “We are making this an annual event. We will be collecting used bikes next spring.”

If you have a bike you would like to donate, contact Deacon Jerry at 716-863-4800 by next spring.