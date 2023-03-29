DEPEW — A two-day Lenten Mission presented by Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord Roman Catholic Family of Parishes drew an audience of about 400 to 500 people each night. The mission was held at St. Martha Parish in Depew on March 20 and 21. Both nights featured a theatrical performance by actor Frank Runyeon.

Actor Frank Runyeon (center) meets with the staff of Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord Family of Parishes after presenting his one-man stories on Luke and the Letter of James. (Photo courtesy of the Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord Family of Parishes)

Runyeon is best known for his work in television and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his guest-starring role on “The Young & the Restless.” Runyeon has studied religion for several years and his credits include a degree in Religion from Princeton University and a master’s with honors from General Theological Seminary. During the two-night retreat, Runyeon gave two performances, “Luke: Stories on the Road” and “The Letter of James: What Are You Doing?” He concluded with his talk “Hollywood vs. Faith: The Struggle to Live Faithfully in the Media Age.” His presentations were well-received by the audience. “This mission was faith filled and a big pick me up,” commented Sharon Pikul, director of Faith Formation at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Cheektowaga. “I’m grateful for Frank’s presentations,”

This is the eighth consecutive year this co-sponsored retreat has taken place. It was previously sponsored by four area parishes – Our Lady of Pompeii and St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster and St. Martha and St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew. These four, under the Diocese of Buffalo’s Road to Renewal effort, have been grouped together with two other parishes – Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bowmansville and St. Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga – as one Family of Parishes. Learn more about Beloved Disciples of Christ the Lord Family of Parishes by visiting their website: bdclfamily.org.