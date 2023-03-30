LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Back-to-back championships

wnycatholic March 30, 2023
Share

ORCHARD PARK — Congratulations to the boys varsity basketball team at Nativity of Mary School. The team, made up of seventh and eighth grade students, won the Diocesean Basketball Championship for their division. Back in November, the same group of young men won the Diocesean Championship for Varsity Baseball. Basketball Coach Jill Deck stated the following about the season, “This team is a perfect example of ‘weis greater than ‘me.’ It was never about how many points one player put up in a game but only about doing whatever it takes to win.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

They are the champions
wnycatholic November 8, 2022
Singing national anthem at baseball game will be dream come true for priest
By John Shaughnessy, Catholic News Service August 2, 2022
Bleacher Brothers take the Word to the street and ballpark
Patrick J. Buechi June 13, 2022
Parochial school baseball hits 100 years
Patrick J. Buechi September 23, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

They are the champions
Singing national anthem at baseball game will be dream come true for priest
Bleacher Brothers take the Word to the street and ballpark
Parochial school baseball hits 100 years
@Western New York Catholic 2020