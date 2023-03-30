ORCHARD PARK — Congratulations to the boys varsity basketball team at Nativity of Mary School. The team, made up of seventh and eighth grade students, won the Diocesean Basketball Championship for their division. Back in November, the same group of young men won the Diocesean Championship for Varsity Baseball. Basketball Coach Jill Deck stated the following about the season, “This team is a perfect example of ‘we’ is greater than ‘me.’ It was never about how many points one player put up in a game but only about doing whatever it takes to win.”