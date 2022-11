HARRIS HILL — Congratulations to the Nativity of Mary School Boys Varsity Baseball Team. The Cougars won the diocesan championship with a score of 11-7. This followed an undefeated season. The school held a pep rally in their honor.

The Nativity of Mary Boys’ Varsity Baseball team with the Cy Williams Cup after winning the diocesan championship. (Photo courtesy of Nativity of Mary School)

Principal Nicole Richard said the team did an amazing job. “Thank you to our coaches, Mr. Terreri and Mr. Grabowski, for leading the team to victory.”