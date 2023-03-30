LOCKPORT — A local landmark building has been named in honor of a DeSales High School Class of 1960 alumni. David J. Ryan grew up just down the street from DeSales on West Avenue. It was within the walls of DeSales that some of Ryan’s greatest memories were rooted. His early memories laid the groundwork for what would become a life of great success, personally and professionally.

Deacon Howard Morgan blesses the newly named Ryan House at DeSales Catholic School with students. (Photo courtesy of DeSales Catholic School)

His work ethic and generosity, learned through his Catholic education, has shone through in every aspect of his life including his days at Rimrock Corporation where he began in sales and worked his way up through the company eventually becoming president, owner and CEO.

It was after his retirement that his true life’s work began. Ryan and his wife, Ellen, began a journey of philanthropy. Through their tireless volunteer efforts, they spearheaded the development and expansion of two churches. Through personal hardship they led the charge on the building of a new state of the art cancer hospital at Ohio State University. Together this extraordinary couple has given back to so many.

On Friday, March 24, with members of the board of trustees, Deacon Howard Morgan, administration, and the student Mass Choir led by Jackie Davis, the regal stone building on Chestnut Ridge Road was officially dedicated, blessed and named, The Ryan House at DeSales Catholic School. This dedication is in honor of David, DHS ’60 & Ellen Ryan for their generous contributions to DeSales Catholic School. The Ryans have long been great supporters of Catholic education and believe in the product it produces.

The newly named Ryan House at DeSales Catholic School. (Photo courtesy of DeSales Catholic School)

“I feel so blessed to have known Mr. Ryan and greatly appreciate all he has done for his beloved alma mater, DeSales,” shared Principal Karen Rahill.

David Ryan passed away on March 14 just a few days before this meaningful dedication in his honor. His legacy lives on with his wife, Ellen and their children Mark and Mike, and six grandchildren, Chris, Colin, Catherine, Caroline, Grace and Claire.

DeSales is Eastern Niagara County’s only Catholic School, welcoming students of all faiths in preschool through eighth grade. For more information call 716-433-6422 or visit www.desalescatholicschool.org.