Trocaire College is hosting its annual Spring Soirée on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Forbes Theatre located at 500 Pearl, Buffalo. The event honors several deserving individuals and organizations, with proceeds supporting tuition assistance for Trocaire students. The evening features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, plated dinner and dessert, live entertainment as well as the presentation of several awards and after party networking.

This year’s award recipients include:

Rev. Thomas J. Mitchell

The 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award is being awarded to The Rev. Thomas J. Mitchell ’89, MS, in recognition of his service to the college and community. Over the past 50 years, Rev. Mitchell has served as a student, faculty member, vice president of academic affairs, director of mission, service & campus ministry, and professor of philosophy at Trocaire. He also spent a decade as an oncology nurse at the Buffalo VA Medical Center. Currently, Rev. Mitchell is the priest in charge at Christ Episcopal Church in Lockport.

The 2023 Trocaire College President’s Award goes to Sisters of Mercy. This award is presented to a person, group, organization or corporation whose partnership with Trocaire furthers the college’s mission, vision and mercy values, and directly or indirectly supports current and future students and alumni. A religious order founded by Catherine McAuley in 1831, the Sisters of Mercy have provided service in education, health care, pastoral ministry, and social services worldwide and here in Western New York. The Sisters founded Trocaire 65 years ago in June 1958 when they received their original charter from the New York State Board of Regents.

Shabnam Hayatullah

Finally, Shabnam Hayatullah, a second semester surgical technology student and Phi Theta Kappa nominee, will receive the 2023 Outstanding Student Award. Named to the Dean’s list, she expects to complete her AAS degree in May 2024. Hayatullah is a 2022 graduate of Maryvale High School, originally immigrating from Afghanistan at the age of 2 and settling in Chicago, North Carolina, and Albany, before coming to Buffalo in 2015. She currently serves as treasurer for the Surgical Technology Club in addition to working full time to support herself and her studies and regularly forms study groups to support her classmates’ successes as well as her own. Hayatullah is a resident of Cheektowaga.

Trocaire’s Spring Soirée is open to the entire Western New York community. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/soiree23/welcome.