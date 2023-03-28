LOADING

Sister Marion Karl, OSF 1924-2023

wnycatholic March 28, 2023
Sister Marion Karl, OSF, former teacher and librarian, died March 27, 2023, at the age of 98.

The daughter of the late Casper and Josephine (Andrews) Karl was born May 12, 1924, in Buffalo.

She graduated from Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1942, then three years later entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity community. She professed her final vows Aug. 18, 1947, taking the name Sister Bernetta.

Sister Marion served a ministry in education, teaching in the Dioceses of Columbus, South Carolina, Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina; and as a convent housekeeper in the Dioceses of Steubenville, Ohio, before returning to Buffalo in 1969. Sister Marion served as a teacher at St. Peter School in Lewiston, and a librarian in St. Benedict School in Eggertsville.

She retired at St. Benedict Convent in 2006, then moved to Stella Niagara in June 2012. She became a resident of the Stella Niagara Health Center community in June 2014.

Sister Marion is survived by her siblings Dorothy Smith and Donald Karl. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Norbert C. Karl, Rita Hess and Vera Hunold.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday April 1, at the Sisters’ Chapel in Stella Niagara. Burial will follow at the Sisters’ Cemetery.

