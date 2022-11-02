LOADING

Sister Carmelette Komorowski, OSF, 1931-2022

wnycatholic November 2, 2022
Sister Carmelette Komorowski, OSF, who served as a home care aide, died Oct. 29, 2022, at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Andrew and Frances (Dembsha) Komorowski, was born July 5, 1931, in Buffalo. She attended Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College in Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in education in 1964, and SUNY College at Buffalo where she earned a master’s in Education in 1971. She later received a Specialist Certificate in Special Education.

The former Chesterine Komorowski entered the Felician order at Villa Maria Convent in Buffalo in 1949. She professed her final vows on Aug. 11, 1952. She would transfer to the Sisters of St. Francis Of Penance and Christian Charity on Aug. 9, 1989.

Her ministry as a home care aide took her to the Cantalician Center, Buffalo; NYS Association for Retarded Children Inc., Buffalo; United Cerebral Palsy Association, Niagara County; Rivershore Inc., Niagara County; HART Agency, Lewiston; and Heritage Agency for Handicapped Adults. In 1990, she served in home care for the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio.

Sister Carmelette retired in 2007 and moved to the Stella Niagara Health Center in July 2020.

Sister Carmelette is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Tadeusz, John, Richard and Chester Komorowski, Margy Bogdan, Freda Soper and Irene Signor.

A funeral Mass will take place Nov. 2, at Stella Niagara. Burial will follow at the Sisters’ Cemetery in Stella Niagara.

