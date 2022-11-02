Deacon Bernard M. Thomann, who had served St. John the Baptist Parish in Kenmore, died Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 97.

Deacon Bernard Thomann

Born Feb. 8, 1925, in Buffalo. The son of Dennis and Mary Kathryn (Fournaise) Thomann, Deacon Thomann attended St. John the Baptist School in Kenmore and Kenmore High School before entering the U.S. Navy in 1946.

Deacon Thomann was ordained in 1984 and served until 2008, when he retired from St. John the Baptist. He also served at the Lazarus Care Center for over 24 years of ministry.

He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, a Catholic Charities parish chairman, Human Life International advisor, Pre-Cana chairperson, and board member of the Cantalician Center.

His wife, June, passed away in 2010. Together they had eight children, James, Kathleen, John, Brian, Kevin, Paul, David, Maryanne.

A wake services will be held at C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home Inc., 911 Englewood Ave.,

Buffalo, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m.The funeral Mass will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, beginning at 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Parish in Kenmore, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda,

Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.