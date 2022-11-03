LOADING

St. Mary’s in Swormville girls volleyball team head to playoffs

wnycatholic November 3, 2022
SWORMVILLE — St. Mary School has had an incredible girls’ volleyball season. The SMS Blue Bees are now headed to the playoffs in West Seneca. St. Mary’s varsity blue team includes four graduating eighth-graders who were honored Nov. 1, along with their coaches, at the SMS Blue and White game.  The White and Blue Girls’ Varsity Volleyball teams played six games against each other to finish off their amazing season together. All of the girls did an awesome job and both teams tied. St. Mary’s was able to enter two teams in the league this year due to popular demand.

St. Mary School in Swormville had 18 girls sign up for volleyball, making it possible to have two team competing this year. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s School)

St. Mary’s athletic director, Kristina Young-Nagel, is very excited about the team from the start of the season. She reports, “Girls’ Volleyball is on the rise!  This year we had 18 girls sign up!”  The girls are all practicing together with veteran volunteer volleyball coaches. Then, to be sure all girls receive ample playing time, they are divided into two even teams – Blue and white – for games. Young-Nagel could not do this alone. She shared, “This would not be possible if it weren’t for our amazing coaches, Marisa Zielinski, Kelly Kotlik and Ron Kotlik.” 

@Western New York Catholic 2020