The students of Christ the King School in Snyder had their annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31. All the kids from preschool 3 up until eighth grade marched down Main Street dressed as their favorite literary character, athlete or, in a few cases, food.

“It’s nice because all the kids got to have their costumes on. They get to show their own uniqueness,” said Principal Maria Wangler.

The parents and grandparents turned out to see their little quarterbacks, cheerleaders and Patrick Starfishes showing off their costumes.

Wangler likes having the school present and visible to the neighborhood.

“One of the reasons we do this is so we can get out into the community, so the community can see us and know that we are here,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago they students wore their red and blue to celebrate the Buffalo Bills.

“We want to show our love for the community, for the Buffalo Bills. This is for the grandparents and the parents. The kids are excited,” she added.

The sixth-graders did a research project on saints and spoke about them at today’s All Saints Day Mass.