LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Dinosaurs and Darth Vader were on display at Christ the King’s Halloween parade

Patrick J. Buechi November 1, 2022
Share

The students of Christ the King School in Snyder had their annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31. All the kids from preschool 3 up until eighth grade marched down Main Street dressed as their favorite literary character, athlete or, in a few cases, food.

“It’s nice because all the kids got to have their costumes on. They get to show their own uniqueness,” said Principal Maria Wangler.

The parents and grandparents turned out to see their little quarterbacks, cheerleaders and Patrick Starfishes showing off their costumes.

Wangler likes having the school present and visible to the neighborhood.

“One of the reasons we do this is so we can get out into the community, so the community can see us and know that we are here,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago they students wore their red and blue to celebrate the Buffalo Bills.

“We want to show our love for the community, for the Buffalo Bills. This is for the grandparents and the parents. The kids are excited,” she added.

The sixth-graders did a research project on saints and spoke about them at today’s All Saints Day Mass.

  • Some kids joined together to form a group costume. These three came as peanut, butter and Jelly.
  • Even Shark Girl made an appearance at Christ the King School. (Photos by Patrick J. Buechi)
  • What kind of candy do you give to an M&M?
  • A couple literary references. That’s Dorothy form “The Wizard of Oz” behind Thing 1 and Thing 2 from “The Cat in the Hat.”
  • These kids seem a little to young to remember the mullet-wearing mustachioed hockey plays of the past.
  • Do pajamas count as a costume?
  • Some costumes were elaborate, like these dinosaurs.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bills fever infects Christ the King School
wnycatholic September 21, 2022
CTK School enjoys party before the storm
wnycatholic February 4, 2022
Christ the King to hold open house Nov. 16
wnycatholic November 4, 2021
Sister Agnes Lucille Schubert, OSF, 1923-2021
wnycatholic January 12, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Bills fever infects Christ the King School
CTK School enjoys party before the storm
Christ the King to hold open house Nov. 16
Sister Agnes Lucille Schubert, OSF, 1923-2021
@Western New York Catholic 2020