Sister Nancy Miller, OSF, who had a lifelong ministry in education, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital, Grove City, Ohio. She was 76.

Born Sept. 27, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Ruth Grosh Miller, graduated from Rosary High School in Columbus, Ohio, and Rosary Hill College in Amherst, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1968. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Math Education from Fordham University, Bronx, in 1978, and a master’s in education from the University of Dayton, Ohio in 1993.

Sister Nancy entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity order Sept. 8, 1963, at Stella Niagara. She professed her first vows Aug. 16, 1966, and her final vows five years later, taking the name Sister M. Antoinette.

Sister Nancy served the Diocese of Buffalo as a high school teacher at Stella Niagara Seminary from 1968-1970, and Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart in Eggertsville from 1972-1977. She also taught in the dioceses of Trenton, New Jersey; Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio. In the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, she served as academic advisor. She was also coordinator of Academic Advising at Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, Indiana.

Sister Nancy served as a provincial councilor for the Sisters of St. Francis from 1999-2003.

She was also very active as a volunteer and speaker for the Central Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition in Columbus which works to bring an end to human trafficking.

She worked with the children of her apartment complex, providing school supplies, designing a play area, and providing “read out” nights where she read to the children on her porch. She also, in collaboration with Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, worked to obtain a bus shelter for the children of the apartment complex.

She had a great love and concern for the environment and was active through her parish church and other peace and justice organizations.

Sister Nancy was predeceased by parents and her brother, David F. Miller. She is survived by her other siblings Carol Ward, Thomas F. Miller, Mary Zeier and Theresa Miller.

A funeral Mass will be held Aug. 6, at St. Mary German Village in Columbus. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.