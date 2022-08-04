LOADING

All are invited to diocesan Renewal Mass Sunday, Aug. 28

Patrick J. Buechi August 4, 2022
The faithful of the Diocese of Buffalo have begun a journey to reinvigorate the Catholic faith throughout Western New York. Just as Jesus’ disciples traveled with Him on the road to Emmaus, the local disciples are traveling on their own Road to Renewal.

All are invited to join Bishop Michael W. Fisher and representatives from parishes across the diocese as they travel to Olean for the second Diocesan Renewal Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Rosary Procession will begin at 2:45 p.m., with Mass afterwards starting at 3 p.m.

Last year, parish representatives were asked to bring a length of rope and tie a knot for each of the reflections offered, such as a knot of abuse, a knot of indifference, a knot of mistrust, a knot of faithlessness, and a knot of isolation. This year, all parish representatives are asked to bring their knotted ropes from last year’s Renewal Mass, as one knot will be untied at this Mass.

“The knotted rope symbolizes the struggles our diocese is enduring,” explained Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar for Renewal and Development. “As we move through the renewal, at various points we shall undo a knot to symbolize the renewed life and hope of our diocesan renewal.”

The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels is located at 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.

For more information visit roadtorenewal.org.

