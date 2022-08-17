In celebration of a successful Appeal 2022, Catholic Charities of Buffalo recently held an appeal volunteer appreciation event, where it presented several awards and recognized Gold Star Parishes. The event was held last month at St. Leo the Great Parish.

Adam Sumlin, Appeal 2022 vice chair, presented Father Walter Szczesny, pastor of Our Lady Peace Parish in Clarence, with the Extraordinary Pastoral Leadership Award from Catholic Charities. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities)

The Mother Teresa Award, given to the parish with the highest increase in participation, was presented to St. Mary of the Cataract in Niagara Falls. The parish had a 68 percent increase in donors for Appeal 2022 over the previous year’s appeal.

SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg was recognized with the Extraordinary Parish Appeal Team Award, which recognizes a parish that goes above and beyond to support the annual appeal. The parish team, led by Gary Brady, worked tirelessly to make phone calls to donors, held guest speakers at faith formations, and engaged the school by hosting a carnival which raised more than $2,000 to support Catholic Charities.

The Extraordinary Pastoral Leadership Award, which honors a pastor who goes above and beyond to promote the annual appeal, was presented to Father Walter Szczesny, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Clarence. Father Szczesny understands and has seen the hope and help Catholic Charities can provide which is why he is always willing to make calls, speak about the appeal at Masses, and mention at every parish opportunity.

“The commitment of our volunteers and the overwhelming support and generosity of the more than 160 parishes, 633 parish volunteers, and 29,000 donors is what made Appeal 2022 a success and why Catholic Charities is able to serve 125,000 people of all ages and faiths who are in need throughout Western New York,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities. “To help ensure continued hope for all seasons, we especially applaud the dedication of St. Mary of the Cataract, SS. Peter & Paul, Father Walter, and our Gold Star Parishes in driving involvement and awareness of Appeal 2022 within their local communities.”

Forty-two Gold Star Parishes, those that met or exceeded their own individual Appeal 2022 parish goal, were also recognized as part of the volunteer appreciation event. They included:

· Holy Family Parish, Albion

· Newman Center – University at Buffalo Amherst Campus, Amherst

· St. John the Baptist Church, Boston

· Corpus Christi Church, Buffalo

· Holy Cross Church, Buffalo

· Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Buffalo

· Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Buffalo

· St. Joseph University Church, Buffalo

· St. Lawrence Church, Buffalo

· St. Louis Parish, Buffalo

· St. Mark Church, Buffalo

· St. Martin de Porres Church, Buffalo

· St. Michael Church, Buffalo

· St. Rose of Lima Church, Buffalo

· SS. Columba & Brigid Church, Buffalo

· Queen of Martyrs Church, Cheektowaga

· St. Josephat Church, Cheektowaga

· St. Mary Church, Swormville

· Holy Name of Mary Church, Ellicottville

· Church of the Annunciation, Elma

· St. Philomena Church, Franklinville

· St. Joseph Church, Fredonia

· St. Mary of the Lake Church, Hamburg

· St. Joseph Church, Holland

· St. Pius X Church, Getzville

· OLV National Shrine and Basilica, Lackawanna

· Queen of Angels Church, Lackawanna

· St. John Paul II Church, Lake View

· St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Lancaster

· All Saints Church, Lockport

· St. John de LaSalle Church, Niagara Falls

· Good Shepherd Church, Pendelton

· St. Padre Pio Church, Oakfield

· Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park

· St. Bernadette Church, Orchard Park

· St. Isidore Church, Perry

· St. Patrick Church, Randolph

· Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Silver Creek

· St. Timothy Church, Tonawanda

· SS. Brendan & Jude Church, Wellsville

· St. George Church, West Falls

· SS. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville

Appeal 2022 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith achieved its $9.5 million goal with a total of $9,591,923 in cash and pledges, the first time the annual campaign has reached its goal since 2018. The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. For more information on Catholic Charities’ programs and services, visit ccwny.org.