LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Charities Features

Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients and school supply donations

wnycatholic August 17, 2022
Share

With the start of a new school year only weeks away, Catholic Charities is again collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.

crop faceless multiethnic classmates walking together on sidewalk

“In order for children to be successful in school, they need the proper supplies,” said Carolyn Stewart, supervisor of food pantries and thrift stores, Catholic Charities. “Back-to-school time can be expensive for many families and with the increased costs of many items, backpack programs like ours help give families hope and are needed now more than they have been in previous years. We anticipate seeing an increased demand over the next few weeks leading up to the start of school.” 

Donations of school supplies, including backpacks themselves, are being collected at Catholic Charities’ Ladies of Charity, 1122 Broadway, Buffalo, Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Individuals making donations are asked to call ahead to

716-895-4001 to schedule a drop-off time. Donations can also be dropped off weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Catholic Charities’ thrift store in Wellsville, at 67 E. Pearl St..

Backpack referrals are first come, first serve, and must go through a Catholic Charities caseworker. Please call Catholic Charities’ Central Intake at 716-856-4494 and tell them you or someone you know needs assistance with school supplies.

Additional information about all Catholic Charities’ services, which include basic emergency assistance, in-school social work, and individual, children and family counseling services, and education and workforce training can be found at ccwny.org/services.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

New school year off to good start at Southtowns Catholic
wnycatholic September 29, 2021
Bishop Fisher celebrates a back to school Mass at St. Francis High School
Patrick J. Buechi September 10, 2021
Hilbert College introduces new visual identity
wnycatholic August 26, 2021
St. Bonaventure to welcome new students to campus Friday for Welcome Days
wnycatholic August 25, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

New school year off to good start at Southtowns Catholic
Bishop Fisher celebrates a back to school Mass at St. Francis High School
Hilbert College introduces new visual identity
St. Bonaventure to welcome new students to campus Friday for Welcome Days
@Western New York Catholic 2020