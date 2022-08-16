The Peace and Justice Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo is pleased to announce that “The Roots of the Catholic Social Justice – Advocating for the Rights of Workers and Immigrants” will be presented by Alex Blair, Ph.D. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1029 Delaware Ave. Blair is a faculty member at SUNY Buffalo State and SUNY Erie.

Blair will focus on two closely connected changes – the Industrial Revolution and Immigration – that challenged the American Church. Guided by two papal encyclicals, the Church slowly began to aid and protect immigrants and workers in the United States.

This presentation is the culmination of the Peace and Justice Committee’s informational series during 2022 on a Catholic Social Teaching Principle, “The Dignity of Workers and their Right to Organize” through the story of Catholics who were involved in the labor movement; i.e., Mother Jones (Mary Harris Jones), Dorothy Day and Cesar Chavez.

This is a free event, but registration is required at mccarthy2937@aol.com or at weekend Masses at the church.