HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2022, brought in $214,100 on May 11. Matching funds of $96,750 provided thanks to the generosity of Delaware North and other anonymous donors, added to this total to increase HOPE Day’s grand total to $310,850 towards the annual appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith.

“The annual appeal is about bringing HOPE to our neighbors in need through services such as basic emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services and more,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO, Catholic Charities. “As we close in on the final six weeks of Appeal 2022, thank you to everyone who went above and beyond to help bring HOPE by contributing on HOPE Day.”

To date, $8,083,716 or 85 percent of Appeal 2022’s $9.5 million goal has been raised.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children and families of all faiths in 2021.

Donations to Appeal 2022 can continue to be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.