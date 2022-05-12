Father Robert Orlowski

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed three priests as administrators of diocesan parishes.

Father Robert J. Orlowski has been appointed the administrator of Queen of Angels Parish in Lackawanna in addition to his responsibility as pastor of Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell. This became effective May 1.

Father Timothy Koester is serving as the temporary parish administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Farnham, in addition to his ministry as pastor of Precious Blood Parish in Angola, while Father James Fliss is on medical Leave. This was effective April 22.

Father Donald Watkins

On May 11, Father Donald Watkins began serving as temporary parish administrator of Our Lady of Loreto Parish in Falconer, and St. Patrick Parish in Randolph. He replaces Father Joseph P. Janaczek who recently passed away. Father Watkins had been ministering at St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda.