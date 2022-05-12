LOADING

Type to search

Clergy Assignments

Bishop appoints new administrators

wnycatholic May 12, 2022
Share
Father Robert Orlowski

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed three priests as administrators of diocesan parishes. 

Father Robert J. Orlowski has been appointed the administrator of Queen of Angels Parish in Lackawanna in addition to his responsibility as pastor of Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell.  This became effective May 1.

Father Timothy Koester is serving as the temporary parish administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Farnham, in addition to his ministry as pastor of Precious Blood Parish in Angola, while Father James Fliss is on medical Leave. This was effective April 22.

Father Donald Watkins

On  May 11, Father Donald Watkins began serving as temporary parish administrator of Our Lady of Loreto Parish in Falconer, and St. Patrick Parish in Randolph.  He replaces Father Joseph P. Janaczek who recently passed away. Father Watkins had been ministering at St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020