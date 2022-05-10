LOADING

Catholic Charities Specials

Appeal 2022 HOPE Day is Wednesday, May 11

wnycatholic May 10, 2022
HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2022 is set for Wednesday, May 11 across Western New York. The first $75,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with gifts from donors who wish to remain anonymous, in the ongoing effort to reach the annual appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith. Appeal 2022 has currently raised $7,759,477 or 81 percent of its goal to date.

“As we mark the fifth HOPE Day, this annual day of above and beyond match giving has helped to raise nearly $1.6 million to bolster our appeals over the years,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “Western New York’s support for Appeal 2022 has been fantastic, but we still have a distance to go to reach our goal. Thank you for your generosity and for joining with us this HOPE Day as we help bring hope to our neighbors who need it most.” 

During HOPE Day, volunteers from appeal committees and some Catholic Charities staff members will make phone calls from Catholic Charities Montante Administrative Center in Buffalo to those who haven’t donated yet this year, giving them the chance to double their gift.

Diamond Hawk Golf Course located at 255 Sonwil Drive, Cheektowaga, is also serving up HOPE for HOPE Day. Now through May 11, $2 from every fish fry, burger, and brisket on weck sold will go to support HOPE Day and Appeal 2022.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children and families of all faiths in 2021. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and workforce training services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services. 

To donate on HOPE Day, visit ccwny.org/hopeday or call 716-218-1400.

Appeal 2022 runs through June 30.

