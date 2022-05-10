LANCASTER — Nearly 700 of the available 1,250 tickets for Mega Raffle to benefit St. Mary of the Assumption Parish have been sold as of today. This year’s drawing will again be held virtually on Friday, June 10. Each ticket offers many chances to win, as all tickets are entered into all drawings.

In addition to the grand prize of $35,000, there will be an additional 10 prizes awarded via the virtual drawing: five $125 prizes, two $500 prizes, one $1,000 prize, one $2,500 prize, and one $10,000 prize.

This is the seventh annual Mega Raffle, which has sold out every year since its inception. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased on the St. Mary’s website, stmarysonthehill.org, or by scanning the attached QR code. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the St. Mary’s rectory, 1 St. Mary’s Hill (corner of Aurora and St. Joseph’s streets), Lancaster.

For more information or to purchase a Mega Raffle ticket, call 716-253-7880 or email megaraffle@smeschool.com.