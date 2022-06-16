Appeal 2022 is less than half a million dollars away from reaching its $9.5 million goal by June 30. The annual appeal in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is currently at $9,080,972 or more than 95% raised.

“With Appeal 2022 in its final couple of weeks, thank you to everyone who has supported Western New Yorkers in need of hope,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo. “We are nearly there and are hopeful we can rally together to reach our goal and ensure the crucial services Catholic Charities provides as a beacon of hope for all seasons continues. Together, we can offer hope and help.”

Nancy Nielsen, M.D., Ph.D., co-chair of Appeal 2022, said, “How could you not want to help when you know there is someone in need? People just like us are having family or financial struggles, a marital problem, or a kid who is out of control. These are universal problems and people in our own neighborhoods are benefitting from some of these services offered through Catholic Charities.”

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ many services, which include basic emergency assistance, behavioral health counseling, education and workforce training, youth, and family support services, helped more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families of all faiths in last year.

Donations to Appeal 2022 can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.