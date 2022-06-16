LOADING

Come join online Juneteenth celebration

Patrick J. Buechi June 16, 2022
The Office of Social Justice and the African American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo will present a virtual program to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 17 beginning at 8 p.m.

Participants can join via Zoom through the following link: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/e1f10c19/vmU3bYcNGUmfAhpoXvwq7w?u=https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696088?pwd=Qi9oNEtBVHBTVHhhVzZLRmpWMzFIQT09

Meeting ID: 704 569 6088 – Passcode Althea. By dial-in 1-929-205-6099 – Passcode 641667.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It has its roots in Galveston, Texas where the holiday was first celebrated in 1866 as Jubilee Day, one year after the announcement ending slavery in the U.S. The date of June 19 was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, singing traditional songs such as “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and reading the works of African America writers have become Juneteenth traditions.

