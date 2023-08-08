The Office of Pastoral Ministry – Cultural Diversity will present several special events coming up.

The African Commission’s African Family Day Mass is scheduled for Aug. 12, at Columbus Park at Niagara & Porter in Buffalo from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. The day will include Mass, food and festivities. All are welcome to come and celebrate with the African families.

The Hispanic /Latino Commission will host a Family Day on Aug. 26 at the Basilica of the National Shrine Our Lady of Fatima from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Events will include Mass with Bishop Michael W. Fisher, a tour of the grounds, picnic, presentation and praying the rosary. Lunch will be provided.

The annual Cultural Diversity Dinner will be held Oct. 13, at Classics V, in Amherst. All are welcome to celebrate with the diocesan African American, Hispanic/Latino, African and Asian Commissions, as they celebrate the theme of “One Faith, Many Cultures.”

For information on getting tickets or being a sponsor email Rfulton@buffalodiocese.org or call 716-847-2216.

In other news, the African American Commission led the way in planning for the Diocese of Buffalo to be present at the National Black Catholic Congress XIII. It was held in Washington, D.C., from July 20-23. Of the 3,000 attendees, 25 came from the Diocese of Buffalo. The Theme was “Write the Vision: A Prophetic Call To Thrive.” Snippets of this magnificent event will be shared during the Revival scheduled for Oct. 21-22, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Buffalo.