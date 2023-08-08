Sister Bridget Connor, a Grey Nun of the Sacred Heart and a native of Philadelphia, is hosting her art exhibition and sale for the benefit of the Asylee Women Enterprise of Baltimore.

The showing takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3:30-7 p.m. at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo.

AWE journeys with asylum seekers and other forced migrants as they navigate the immigration legal process, begin to heal from past trauma, and rebuild their lives in Baltimore.

AWE provides wrap-around services to support growth and healing through community support and integration. Services include case management, immigration legal assistance, assistance meeting basic needs, and connections to health care and community resources.

The seeds of AWE were planted over a decade ago. Sisters from eight Catholic congregations of women religious serving in Baltimore with AWE founder Molly Corbett, began working together in 2011 to provide housing and a network of community to women seeking asylum in Baltimore. The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart were among the eight communities. While AWE maintains close relationships with these founding communities, AWE is now a secular 501c3 organization governing itself, but very much depending on donations to continue its work.

Everyone loves a success story. Here are just a few that were made possible by AWE and their supporters.

An AWE graduate recently shared this. “I have been thinking of AWE so decided to get in touch to say hello. I think it’s also because it’s my two-year asylum grant anniversary. I have been reflecting over the past few years and how life has been an amazing journey. It made me grateful for being a part of AWE family and all the wonderful experiences that helped me get acclimated to life in the U.S. and continue to achieve my goals.”

For more information visit: https://www.asyleewomen.org/impact.