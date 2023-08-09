LOADING

Young adults invited to Theology on Tap

wnycatholic August 9, 2023
Young adults 21-39 years of age are invited to “Theology on Tap” presented by the Roman Catholic Community of the Tonawandas and Buffalo Dental Group on Wednesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Yacht Club, 1 Porter Ave., Buffalo 14201.

The evening will feature a keynote talk from Father Peter Karalus, vicar general of the diocese, on “The Pilgrimage of Discipleship.” Following the talk will be Catholic Jeopardy with prizes for the first place team. Admission is free and your first drink is complementary.

Theology on Tap offers talks to young adult Catholics, covering topics that relate to their current lives. The name comes from the fact that many of these talks take place in bars over drinks.

