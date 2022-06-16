Father Robert G. Beiter, a priest of the Diocese of Buffalo for over 58 years, died June 13, 2022.

Father Robert Beiter

Father Beiter was born to Richard E. and Dolores (Edbauer) Beiter on Oct. 12, 1938, in Buffalo. As a child he attended St. Benedict and Fourteen Holy Helpers elementary schools. In 1956, he graduated from Canisius High School in Buffalo. For two years he attended the Buffalo Diocesan Preparatory Seminary. He studied philosophy at St. Bernard’s Seminary in Rochester. His theological studies were completed at St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora. He would go one to earn a master’s degree in Education from Canisius College, and permanent certification in Latin in 1970.

He was ordained Feb. 22, 1964, by Bishop James A. McNulty at St. Joseph’s New Cathedral.

Father Beiter’s first assignment was as administrator of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Delevan. He then served as associate pastor at St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo.

For the next nine years, he served as professor of Religious Studies and Latin at Bishop Turner High School in Buffalo, Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, and St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster.

In 1975, Father Beiter returned to full-time parish ministry at St. Barnabas Parish in Depew as associate pastor. In 1978, he was appointed to serve in the same capacity at Blessed Sacrament in Buffalo for three years.

From 1982 to 1984, he served as pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Buffalo. From 1984 to 1986, he served as administrator of St. Mary Parish in Gasport, and then in the same capacity at St. Anthony Parish in Fredonia. In July 1986, he began his role as pastor of St. Patrick’s in Brocton.

In 1987, he assumed additional responsibilities as chaplain to the Buffalo Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, region 22.

He retired in 2008 and had been living at the Msgr. Conniff Residence since 2009.

Father Beiter was a member in the Cursillo Movement and a fourth-degree member of the Knight of Columbus.

Siblings Richard, Michael, Roger Beiter and Sister Michele Beiter, SSJ

Visitation hours will be Friday, June 17, from 3-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday, June 18.