Father Barry Allaire, who had served Archbishop Walsh High School and the Olean area for most of his priestly life, died June 5, 2022, just days after celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination.

Born July 12, 1946, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, he attended St. Andrew School in Kenmore and then the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo. Following theological studies at St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora, he was ordained May 27, 1972, by Bishop Bernard J. McLaughlin.

Active in scouting as a youth, he was first assigned as chaplain to the Boy Scouts for the summer. In September, he took on the role of assistant at St. John Parish in Olean.

In 1983, he joined the faculty of Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean. In October of that year, he became administrator of St. Helen Parish in Hinsdale, and was named pastor in 2006. Also in 2006, Father Allaire took on the added responsibilities of principal for Archbishop Walsh High School.

He was named canonical administrator of Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean in October 2007.

Following the 2007-08 school year, Father Allaire assumed the newly-created position of director of religious affairs. In this role, he focused on the religious direction of the school while emphasizing the Catholic Church’s mission to students and the greater community.

He retired from active ministry in 2011.

Private funeral services were held.