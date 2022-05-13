NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Evan Wright is the new community & academic engagement manager of the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University. Using the CAM’s distinguished art collection and unique Folk Arts program, Wright will design and manage public events and opportunities for various audiences that range from local schools, families, young adults and seniors, along with Niagara University faculty, students, and staff.

Evan Wright, community & academic engagement manager for the Castellani Art Museum

In his new role, Wright will actively collaborate, engage and connect the CAM to the wider world through tours, lectures, workshops, virtual programs, and by developing content for community spaces. This summer, Wright will manage the art education activities of the CAM’s annual Kid’s n’ Arts Summer Camp, which runs for five consecutive weeks from July 18 to August 19. Online registration is now open and space is limited for children ages 5-12. He will also host public tours and connect with international visitors from across the globe who make Niagara County their travel destination. For the Niagara University campus, Wright will foster connections between student and faculty studies and CAM artworks. Long-term, the museum looks forward to future educational collaborations with schools and community groups.

“Through his previous work, Evan Wright has built compelling programs for the Niagara Falls community and we are eager to make the most of his expertise in interpretation and community engagement,” said Director Ellen Owens.

Previously, Wright served as director of operations for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. He graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, earning a double BA in Anthropology and Art History with a minor in Middle Eastern Studies; and received his master’s in Museum Studies from Buffalo State College receiving the SUNY Diversity Fellowship Scholarship.

Wright is an alumnus of Leadership Niagara and is currently enrolled in Leadership Buffalo. He actively serves the Niagara County community as vice president of the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society and as trustee and membership chair of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. In his free time, Wright enjoys hiking the Niagara Gorge, cycling and Middle Eastern food. With his new role at the CAM, he will connect the Museum to the Western New York and Niagara University communities in unique ways that engage and deepen the understanding of arts and culture. “I am excited to engage students and the Niagara community in thought-provoking programming that nurtures an appreciation of art through the Castellani’s impressive collections,” said Wright.