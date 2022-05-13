TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School presented its annual End of the Year Athletic Awards at a school-wide assembly on May 6 in the school’s Performing Arts Center.

Mateo Curtis and Jacqueline Appenheimer display their awards recognizing them as athletes of the year at Cardinal O’Hara High School. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

“This event recognizes the important role Cardinal O’Hara athletics plays in our community,” Jill Monaco, assistant principal said. “This ceremony thanks athletes for their commitment and hard work and congratulates them on a memorable year.”

Highlight of the assembly was the presentation of the Dolores Franz Female Athlete of the Year and the Elmo “Moe” Drilling Male Athlete of the Year awards by athletic director Anthony Pulvirenti.

Jacqueline Appenheimer, described as a person who has “a quiet leadership and dedication,” received the Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Male Athlete of the Year Award was presented to Mateo Curtis described by his coaches as a player who was dedicated to not only making himself better, but also to challenge and try to help make his teammates better.

Appenheimer, a star soccer player, earned more points for her team than any current member.

In addition, she is a member of the track team and was described by her coach as one of the best runners on any of his many teams he’s coached over the years and an even better person.

Curtis who played on the volleyball, soccer, bowling, track and field, and baseball teams during his four years at O’Hara and played three of the sports all four years.

Curtis played varsity level baseball in his freshman year. Coaches described him a player with tenacity and one who checks his ego at the door.

Joseph Finley ’18, was emcee of the award ceremony that began with the presentation of awards for students in each academic year.

Students received a Cardinal O’Hara sports pin representing the sport he or she played if it was the first year playing that particular sport.

Students received a Cardinal O’Hara sports bar if it is the second, third or fourth year of playing a certain sport and a varsity letter if an athlete played a varsity sport for the first time this year.

In addition, athletes received special recognition if he or she played one or more sports for all four years at Cardinal O’Hara.