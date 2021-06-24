Madeline Dorobiala accepts the Mount St. Mary Award during the Kenmore high school’s Baccalaureate Mass and Ceremony. Photo courtesy of Mount St. Mary Academy

KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy named Madeline Dorobiala ’21 the recipient of the Mount St. Mary Award at the school’s recent Baccalaureate Mass and Presentation of Diplomas Ceremony. This is the highest award given to a graduating senior who, in the opinion of her classmates and the Mount St. Mary faculty and administration, embodies the qualities of service to the school community and others; the Christian spirit of love, acceptance, loyalty, and cooperation; and deep respect for all members of the Mount St. Mary family. The recipient is someone who cares about others and regularly puts their needs ahead of her own.

Dorobiala has been an active member of the Mount St. Mary community throughout her four years. She has played in the jazz, concert and marching bands, as well as being a four-year member of the varsity golf team. In addition, she was an active member of National Honor Society, Reflections literary magazine, and Sophia Sisters, a club focused on bringing faith into the school community.

Most notably, Dorobiala has worked in the community at multiple organizations. She has been an altar server at both Mount St. Mary Academy and St. Christopher Church, volunteered at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, and held an internship at Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.

Dorobiala plans to attend the Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio in the fall, where she hopes to focus on preparing for a career in the medical field.