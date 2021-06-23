LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Williamsville deacon elected to state post with Knights of Columbus

wnycatholic June 23, 2021
Share
Deacon Charles Esposito

Deacon Charles D. Esposito, from Williamsville and the permanent deacon assigned to St. Peter & Paul Church in the village was elected to the position of New York state deputy for the Knights of Columbus. The 126th annual convention was held at the Villa Roma Resort in Callicoon on April 24 and was viewed virtually by the delegates of the more than 500 councils in New York. The position of state deputy leads the 82,000-plus New York Knights in the various charitable, community, church and family activities.

The new state deputy will begin his two-year term on July 1 and will serve with the following officers: State Secretary Anthony Ippolito from Babylon, State Treasurer Rick Ditrio from Tuckahoe, State Advocate Anthony Zibella from Hudson, and State Warden Joseph Peluso from Brooklyn.

Deacon Esposito is a past grand knight of Our Lady of Hope Council #3076 in Kenmore and has been a member of the knights for 46 years. He previously served the NYS Council for many years as state youth director and held the offices of state advocate and state treasurer.

Deacon Esposito reports to the supreme knight at the international headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut. The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic, fraternal organization with over 2 million members.

In one of his first appointments the new state deputy, Deacon Esposito asked Bishop Michael Fisher to serve as the state chaplain for the New York State Council.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Diocese welcomes trio of new permanent deacons
Patrick J. Buechi May 24, 2021
Dispensation from Mass to be lifted June 5
wnycatholic May 24, 2021
Buffalo’s bishop visits Notre Dame Academy
Paula DeAngelis-Stein/Notre Dame Academy May 11, 2021
Bishop asks, ‘Do we rise like Christ?’
Patrick J. Buechi April 5, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Diocese welcomes trio of new permanent deacons
Dispensation from Mass to be lifted June 5
Buffalo’s bishop visits Notre Dame Academy
Bishop asks, ‘Do we rise like Christ?’
@Western New York Catholic 2020