Deacon Charles Esposito

Deacon Charles D. Esposito, from Williamsville and the permanent deacon assigned to St. Peter & Paul Church in the village was elected to the position of New York state deputy for the Knights of Columbus. The 126th annual convention was held at the Villa Roma Resort in Callicoon on April 24 and was viewed virtually by the delegates of the more than 500 councils in New York. The position of state deputy leads the 82,000-plus New York Knights in the various charitable, community, church and family activities.

The new state deputy will begin his two-year term on July 1 and will serve with the following officers: State Secretary Anthony Ippolito from Babylon, State Treasurer Rick Ditrio from Tuckahoe, State Advocate Anthony Zibella from Hudson, and State Warden Joseph Peluso from Brooklyn.

Deacon Esposito is a past grand knight of Our Lady of Hope Council #3076 in Kenmore and has been a member of the knights for 46 years. He previously served the NYS Council for many years as state youth director and held the offices of state advocate and state treasurer.

Deacon Esposito reports to the supreme knight at the international headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut. The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic, fraternal organization with over 2 million members.

In one of his first appointments the new state deputy, Deacon Esposito asked Bishop Michael Fisher to serve as the state chaplain for the New York State Council.