Road to Renewal plan lay leader and young adult listening sessions

Joe Martone November 15, 2021
The pace on the Road to Renewal within the Diocese of Buffalo accelerates following the review of draft parish families by the Diocesan Pastoral Council on Oct. 30.

Of the 36 parish families that were originally drafted, 12 families submitted proposed changes to their families. On Nov. 5, Father Bryan Zielenieski sent communication to those pastors/administrators updating them on the proposed changes.

Before the final review and confirmation of parish families by Bishop Michael W. Fisher, he has asked that the Presbyteral Council be presented the final draft of families at their Nov. 23 meeting. After that presentation and Bishop Fisher’s final signature on families the announcement of pilot families will be made. 

  • A priestly life survey has been sent to all priests and the results will soon be shared
  • On Tuesday, Nov. 16  at 7 p.m., a Young Adult Listening session will be held at St. Leo the Great Parish Center, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. The listening session is for anyone who has graduated from high school through age 30 and will provide an opportunity to talk about our church and the renewal. 
  • Lay parish ministry leader information and sharing sessions are planned for:

Option One: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Gregory the Great Ministry Center, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville               

Option Two: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg

Option Three: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Bonaventure, 95 East Main St., Allegany

