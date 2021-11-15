Sister Patricia A. Gilbert, who took part in various ministries during her 62 years as a Sister of Mercy, died Nov. 11, 2021.

Formerly known as Sister Mary Frederick, Sister Patricia was born in Niagara Falls on Dec. 5, 1941, to Frederick and Julia (Majchrzak) Gilbert. She attended Our Lady of the Rosary Elementary School and St. Mary High School. Both schools were staffed by the Sisters of Mercy who had a profound influence on her decision to join the Mercy Community.

She entered the order on Sept. 14, 1959, and made her perpetual vows on June 29, 1967. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College and went on to receive a master’s degree in education from Niagara University.

Sister Patricia’s education ministry introduced her to the students at St. Thomas Aquinas, St. John the Evangelist and St. Brigid schools in Buffalo. After teaching at St. Joseph School in Albion, she was assigned as principal at Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville and then at St. John Vianney, Orchard Park. When leaving St. John Vianney School, Sister Patricia was presented with a beautiful quilt made by the school community. Each square reflected their gratitude for her leadership and caring during her years as principal.

Sister Patricia served her Mercy Community when she was elected to be a member of the Community Leadership Team. She also served as co-director of the Mercy Associate Program. Her leadership skills and her concern for others were a blessing for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in the First Ward where she ministered as pastoral associate.

Sister’s life of service continued when she reached out to the students at the Warde Center, to clients at the South Buffalo Community Table, and to the countless patients she visited when volunteering in the Pastoral Care Department at Mercy Hospital.

Sister Patricia is survived by her brother Richard Gilbert. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Edward, Rita and Ronald.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/stmartinbuffalo.