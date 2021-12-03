The Office of Pastoral Ministries has announced that the annual diocesan trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the March for Life has been cancelled. Smaller, local activities will take place instead.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the potential of youth being exposed to Covid, the Archdiocese of Washington has decided to cancel the in-person youth rally at Capitol One Arena.

The National Prayer Vigil for Life will have limited seating due to the coronavirus pandemic. For more information visit https://www.usccb.org/national-prayer-events-for-life for livestream.

To continue support on a local level, specific activities will take place in the diocese.

The Roe v. Wade/Pro-Vita Observance Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo, with Bishop Michael W. Fisher presiding. During the Mass, the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Ministries will present the annual Pro-Vita Awards. These awards are intended to recognize people who have labored tirelessly for the pro-life cause and to give them strength, encouragement and support.

Another Mass with Bishop Fisher will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Everyone is encouraged to attend, especially the youth.

This will be the local March for Life gathering. Light refreshments will follow Mass.

“We look forward to working with you on the various ways in which we, as a diocese, can still actively,

prayerfully and peacefully participate as much as possible,” said Cheryl Calire, executive director of the Office of Pastoral Ministries.