Clergy Assignments Uncategorized

Priest comes out of retirement to serve Tonawanda parish

wnycatholic December 3, 2021
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Father Jay W. McGinnis as parish administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Tonawanda. This was effective Nov. 22. Father McGinnis has officially altered his “retired” status and is again an active priest of the Diocese.

Father Joseph Rogliano

Deacon Jerry Hodson will become the temporary parish administrator of Coronation Parish, in addition to his diaconal ministry at SS. Columba-Brigid Parish. This is effective Dec. 1, until the appointment of a new pastor or administrator.

Father Tuan Pham, OMI, has been appointed chaplain to the Vietnamese Catholic Community at Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Buffalo. This is in addition to Father Tuan’s ministry as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Hope Parish. He will continue to reside at Our Lady of Hope. This is effective Dec. 1.

Father Joseph Rogliano, vicar forane, will serve as priest moderator supervising the pastoral care of Coronation Parish.  This is also effective Dec. 1. This is in addition to his other ministries.

Msgr. Richard Siepka

In addition to Msgr. Richard Siepka’s position as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Bishop Fisher has asked him to serve as rector of Christ the King Seminary, effective Nov. 15, for a term of six years. Although the seminary campus itself has closed, the seminary corporation continues to exist. 

Bishop Fisher has also appointed Father Joseph Wolf as the administrator of St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park. This appointment will be effective Jan. 12, 2022.  Father Wolf has been serving as the pastor of Holy Spirit and St. Margaret parishes in North Buffalo.

