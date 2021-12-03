LOADING

Deacon Francis Zwack 1928-2021

December 3, 2021
Deacon Francis A. Zwack, who had served at St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda before his retirement, died Nov. 25, 2021.

“Deacon Frank served at St. Christopher’s parish for many years baptizing many children and being a constant presence though many changes over the years in the parish. He was also a mentor to men who would go on to become permanent deacons as well,” said Deacon Timothy Chriswell, director of the Permanent Diaconate. “Deacon Frank was always known for his pastoral approach and kind disposition.”

Born March 25, 1928, in Buffalo, the son of Frank M. and Anna Goldbach Zwack attended St. Mary Magdalene School and Seneca Vocational High School in Buffalo. He then went onto D’Youville College.

Known for his dedication to family, Deacon Zwack married Rita Doerfler in 1950. Together they had three children Margaret, Mary and William. They would later have eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He worked for AT&T for 30 years.

Ordained on Oct. 16, 1994, at St. Joseph Cathedral by Bishop Edward D. Head, Deacon Zwack served St. Christopher’s community for 11 years along with Crestwood Nursing Home.

He was a member of Knights of St. John, Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Holy Name Society.

He is survived by his children and brother, Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son and sister, Jean Donhauser.

A funeral was held at St. Christopher’s on Dec. 3.

