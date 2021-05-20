Benjamin Kilduff, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda accepts his Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award from Principal Mary Holzerland. Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School

TONAWANDA — The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club presented its Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award to Benjamin Kilduff, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, at a breakfast meeting May 12 at the Olympic Restaurant in Kenmore. The award if given to a high school student who has faced many challenges in his or her life and turned the challenges into success academically and socially. Because Benjamin’s talk was given virtually, the framed certificate and monetary award was presented by Principal Mary Holzerland to Benjamin in the school’s garden.

The rest of the Cardinal O’Hara students can look forward to a series of fun events leading up to the May 27 graduation ceremony for the class of 2021.

On Friday, May 21 the annual picnic lunch will be held followed by “The Talon Show.” The annual showcase of student talent will stream from the auditorium to the TV COHS YouTube channel.

The Baccalaureate Mass will be held at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in the Town of Tonawanda.

On Thursday, May 27, the graduation ceremony will be held in the Cardinal O’Hara parking lot. Each family will be assigned six seats, with each group separated from the next. Each student will walk across the stage in cap and gown to receive his/her diploma and awards from principal Mary Holzerland. Student awards will be read to the audience.