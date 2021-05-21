The Office of Worship, in conjunction with the diocesan Covid task force, has updated the guidelines for Mass and church gatherings during the ongoing pandemic. The new guidelines are based on what has been set by the Center for Disease Control and the unique needs of the parish congregation.

“Guided by the Spirit, we must remain vigilant and stand in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones and those who still struggle, especially in parts of the world where the virus continues to be a daily cross,” the document reads.

The guidelines recommend masks continue to be worn during movement within the church, but make be removed while seated and during outdoor gatherings.

Sacramental celebrations, such as weddings, confirmations and first Communions should follow all guidelines for Mass with consideration for balancing safety and celebration.

The CDC has recommended that school-age children continue to wear masks. At gatherings, youth should remain socially distanced at three feet, while adults maintain a six-foot distance.

There have been no updates on singing in church from the CDC, therefore congregational singing should continue to be discouraged.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass remains in effect.

The read the entire document visit https://buffalodiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/05-17-2021-COVID-19-Update.pdf