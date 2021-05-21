Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced the appointment of Melanie Ricketts as district director of Chautauqua County. Ricketts succeeds Maria Perez-Cruz who retired earlier this year.

Melanie Ricketts

Ricketts joined Catholic Charities in 2010 in the multisystemic therapy program, serving as a therapist and supervisor until 2015. After a brief hiatus, she re-joined the organization in 2017. Most recently, Ricketts served as a multisystemic therapy supervisor in Niagara County, providing supervision to therapists regarding the implementation of therapeutic interventions specific to families, relationships and adolescent development.

In her new role as district director, Ricketts is responsible for the overall administration and function of Chautauqua County’s two offices at 326 Central Ave., Dunkirk and 42 Dunham Ave., Jamestown. Services provided include basic emergency assistance, counseling, domestic violence offenders program, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program, and WIC. Ricketts will also supervise staff and carry out county and community involvement, including creating and coordinating collaborations and initiatives throughout Chautauqua County.

“Melanie’s leadership skills and her experience working with families through our multisystemic therapy program will reinforce our commitment to staying at the forefront of providing hope for our neighbors in need across Chautauqua County,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and chief executive officer. “On behalf of the entire Catholic Charities team, we also thank Maria for her dedication and contributions to our programs and services throughout her tenure with us and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Ricketts is also currently an adjunct instructor with Medaille College’s marriage and family therapy master’s program. Other previous experience includes therapist roles with Couples and Relationship Therapy, PC and Pinnacle.

Ricketts holds masters’ degrees in both marriage and family therapy from Medaille College and in human services with a specialization in counseling studies from Capella University, along with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University at Buffalo. Ricketts resides in Angola.