ST. BONAVENTURE — As part of its Faculty and Staff Awards Ceremony Tuesday, May 18, St. Bonaventure University recognized 54 employees who marked employment anniversaries or are retiring.

Employees who were honored are:

Retirees: Dr. Lisa Buenaventura (School of Education), Cheryl DeBoy (Athletics), Robert Donius (Theology & Franciscan Studies), Jean Ehman (The Learning Center), Connie Ford (Arts & Sciences), Dr. Barry Gan (Philosophy), James Miller (Biology), Dr. Steven Nuttall (Philosophy), Dr. Christopher Stanley (Theology)

35 years of service: Joseph Flanagan (Alumni Services), Charles Lute (Facilities), Joseph Questa (Facilities), Father Peter Schneible, OFM, Ph.D. (Biology), Dr. Daniel Tate (Philosophy)

30 years of service: Dr. Leslie Sabina (Visual and Performing Arts)

25 years of service: Dr. Joel Benington (Biology), Dr. Donna Brestensky (Chemistry), Dr. Maureen Cox (Mathematics), Timothy Hill (Technology Services), Carl Hunter (Facilities), Ann Lehman (President/Grants Office), Dr. Denny Wilkins (School of Communication), Jacquelin Zimmer (Human Resources)

20 years of service: Judy Barton (Facilities), Beth Eberth (Marketing and Communications), Dr. Anne Foerst (Computer Science), Dennis Frank (Library), Janet Glogouski (University Advancement), Dr. Mary Rose Kubal (Political Science), Gail Marasco (Admissions), Thomas Missel (Marketing & Communications), Dr. Todd Palmer (Management Science), Dr. Kathy Zawicki (Sociology)

15 years of service: Martin Blind (University Advancement), Ludwig Brunner (Quick Center for the Arts), Thomas Buttafarro (Government & Community Relations), Dr. Kimberly DeSimone (School of Communication), Dr. William Elenchin (Sociology & Criminology), Dr. Pauline Hoffmann (School of Communication), Paula Scraba, OSF, Ph.D. (Physical Education)

10 years of service: Mary Ellen Ash (Library), Anthony Card (Facilities), Colleen Crino (University Advancement), Pamela Ferman (Career & Professional Readiness Center), Dr. Benjamin Gross (Sociology & Criminology), Kelly Hale (Facilities), Stephen Jodush (Biology), Dr. Richard Lee (School of Communication), Angela Nelson (University Advancement), Patricia Nye (Biology), Clarence Picard (Rugby), Matthew Retchless (Admissions), Dr. Megan Walsh (English), Scott Walters (Facilities)