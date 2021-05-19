LOADING

Type to search

Education

From kids to kids, Notre Dame Academy takes on mission of helping cancer patients smile

Paula DeAngelis-Stein May 19, 2021
Share

St. Mary Mackillop once said, “Never see a need without trying to do something about it,”and that’s exactly what the students at Notre Dame Academy did when they found out that the children in the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program needed to focus on something positive while receiving treatment. 

Staff at Roswell Park Oshei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program display the many toys collected by students from Notre Dame
Academy. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Academy.

After speaking with a Notre Dame Academy parent who works at these facilities, a decision was made to call upon the students and families from the South Buffalo elementary school to do something about the fear and uncertainty these children face. The mission was to wrap our arms around these children, and in some small way try to put a smile on their face.
The teachers at Notre Dame Academy explained the situation to their students who responded by creating Get Well cards and donating two bank boxes and six bags full of small toys. Small Lego sets, jewelry making kits, diamond-dotz, jars of slime, and puzzles were collected the week of May 10.

Nurse Abby from the inpatient unit said, “Thank you so much for this amazing donation. These items will bring a smile to our kids’ faces. They are the bravest kids you could ever meet.” 

“Children and teens are in clinic for several hours each day receiving transfusions or treatments,” explains Emily, a child life specialist. “The activities and games donated by Notre Dame Academy not only give our patients a way to engage in play, but it helps us to create an environment that is welcoming, friendly, and warm. We could not create such an environment without the support and donations from our community. Thank you so much for thinking of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.” 

St. Vincent Pallotti reminds us, “The Christian life is one of action, not of speech and daydreams. Let there be few words and many deeds and let them be done well.” Notre Dame Academy teaches its students the importance of putting words into action and smiles on faces when they can.

If you are interested in learning more about NDA visit the website at NotreDameBuffalo.org or check out the Facebook page or call 716-824-0726.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Buffalo’s bishop visits Notre Dame Academy
Paula DeAngelis-Stein/Notre Dame Academy May 11, 2021
Notre Dame kids create colorful service project for Easter
By Paula DeAngelis-Stein/Notre Dame Academy March 26, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Buffalo’s bishop visits Notre Dame Academy
Notre Dame kids create colorful service project for Easter
@Western New York Catholic 2020