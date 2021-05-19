St. Mary Mackillop once said, “Never see a need without trying to do something about it,”and that’s exactly what the students at Notre Dame Academy did when they found out that the children in the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program needed to focus on something positive while receiving treatment.

Staff at Roswell Park Oshei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program display the many toys collected by students from Notre Dame

Academy. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Academy.

After speaking with a Notre Dame Academy parent who works at these facilities, a decision was made to call upon the students and families from the South Buffalo elementary school to do something about the fear and uncertainty these children face. The mission was to wrap our arms around these children, and in some small way try to put a smile on their face.

The teachers at Notre Dame Academy explained the situation to their students who responded by creating Get Well cards and donating two bank boxes and six bags full of small toys. Small Lego sets, jewelry making kits, diamond-dotz, jars of slime, and puzzles were collected the week of May 10.

Nurse Abby from the inpatient unit said, “Thank you so much for this amazing donation. These items will bring a smile to our kids’ faces. They are the bravest kids you could ever meet.”

“Children and teens are in clinic for several hours each day receiving transfusions or treatments,” explains Emily, a child life specialist. “The activities and games donated by Notre Dame Academy not only give our patients a way to engage in play, but it helps us to create an environment that is welcoming, friendly, and warm. We could not create such an environment without the support and donations from our community. Thank you so much for thinking of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.”

St. Vincent Pallotti reminds us, “The Christian life is one of action, not of speech and daydreams. Let there be few words and many deeds and let them be done well.” Notre Dame Academy teaches its students the importance of putting words into action and smiles on faces when they can.

If you are interested in learning more about NDA visit the website at NotreDameBuffalo.org or check out the Facebook page or call 716-824-0726.