Emma Ogilvie

KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy is pleased to announce that Emma Ogilvie has been named valedictorian and Mary Short has been named salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Ogilvie has a current GPA of 100.85 percent and will graduate with 30 college credits. She plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in Biochemistry and hopes to become a scientific researcher. An active member of the MSM community, Ogilvie has been active in Mathletes, Students Against Social Injustice, National Honor Society, and Multi-Culture Club. She is a four-year member of Gemtones, the school’s select singing group. In addition, she has spent more than 200 hours volunteering at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish and school in Harris Hill, from which she graduated.

Ogilvie, a resident of Clarence Center, has received the Harvard Prize Book Award, Smith College Book Award, and the American Citizenship Award. She currently works part-time at Wegmans.

Short has achieved an average of 99.37 percent since her freshman year. She is the chief financial officer of “Rays of Sunshine,” a business she created with classmates through the entrepreneurship program at Mount St. Mary. Additionally, Short is an active member in the school’s Serve Club, Stage Crew, Students Against Social Injustice, and National Honor Society.

Mary Short

Short’s work in the community includes organizations such as St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Christ the King Parish in Snyder, and St. John the Baptist School and Parish in Kenmore. Short, who is a graduate of St. John the Baptist School and resides in the Town of Tonawanda, will attend the University of Rochester to study computer science. Her current GPA is 99.37 percent, and she will graduate having earned 24 credits of college coursework.

“All of us at Mount St. Mary are extremely proud of Emma and Mary for their hard work in the classroom and their dedication to our community over these past four years,” said Mount St. Mary Academy Principal Katherine Spillman. “We celebrate their commitment to their studies, to Mount St. Mary, and to making our world a better place.”